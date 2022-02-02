Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Cleanup continues for Dawson Springs residents

Newscast recording
By Brady Williams
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Charles and Beth Lynn Robertson were home when the tornado hit their home in Dawson Springs.

“Very, very traumatic, there were seven of us,” Charles told 14 News on Tuesday.

Hiding in their basement, the family’s ears were pounding as the storm raged above.

“It was over within like 15, 20 seconds,” Beth Lynn said. “I knew immediately my house was gone. I knew it was gone... I don’t know how to explain that I think because I lived here for 34 years.”

Since then, they’ve been working to get the wreckage cleaned up while living out of a hotel.

That process has been made more difficult by the weather.

“Tuesday is the first easy day we’ve had,” Charles said.

On Tuesday, they retrieved the last of their essential belongings.

Later this week, the home will be destroyed, the last on the block to be leveled.

Meanwhile, they’ll focus on figuring out where to live and how to rebuild.

The Robertsons are looking to get funds from FEMA, the Small Business Administration and even a GoFundMe.

The deadline for SBA loan applications is Feb.10.

They’re just one of many families.

With more bad weather on the way, cleanup will continue to be a stop and start process.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedric Thomas was charged with first degree murder following a confrontation at a Gretna...
Henderson Co. business owner shot and killed in Florida
Alert Day WFIE
Major winter storm headed to Tri-State
LMPD officers found a man and a woman dead inside the home.
Former EPD officer dies in murder-suicide incident outside of Louisville
Evansville man sentenced to federal prison on gun charges related to shooting
Evansville man sentenced to federal prison on gun charges related to shooting
Charletta Pritchett.
Fund set up for Princeton native who was fatally shot in northern Ind.

Latest News

Cleanup continues for Dawson Springs residents
Cleanup continues for Dawson Springs residents
2/1 14 First Look
2/1 14 First Look
Nita Strauss playing with Alice Cooper in Evansville Tuesday night
Nita Strauss playing with Alice Cooper in Evansville Tuesday night
Supply chain issues causing delays in wedding industry
Supply chain issues causing delays in wedding industry