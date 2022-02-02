Cleanup continues for Dawson Springs residents

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Charles and Beth Lynn Robertson were home when the tornado hit their home in Dawson Springs.

“Very, very traumatic, there were seven of us,” Charles told 14 News on Tuesday.

Hiding in their basement, the family’s ears were pounding as the storm raged above.

“It was over within like 15, 20 seconds,” Beth Lynn said. “I knew immediately my house was gone. I knew it was gone... I don’t know how to explain that I think because I lived here for 34 years.”

Since then, they’ve been working to get the wreckage cleaned up while living out of a hotel.

That process has been made more difficult by the weather.

“Tuesday is the first easy day we’ve had,” Charles said.

On Tuesday, they retrieved the last of their essential belongings.

Later this week, the home will be destroyed, the last on the block to be leveled.

Meanwhile, they’ll focus on figuring out where to live and how to rebuild.

The Robertsons are looking to get funds from FEMA, the Small Business Administration and even a GoFundMe.

The deadline for SBA loan applications is Feb.10.

They’re just one of many families.

With more bad weather on the way, cleanup will continue to be a stop and start process.

