CenterPoint Energy gives tips in case of power outages

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - CenterPoint Energy officials say they continue to monitor weather conditions, as ice and snow are expected.

Officials say they are preparing for the upcoming weather conditions and want customers to be prepared as well.

Report an outage by texting OUT to 83212 or online via centerpointenergy.com

Customers are encouraged to sign up for Power Alert Service , which automatically notifies customers via SMS text, email or phone call when a power outage is detected at or near their address;

Follow @CNPAlerts_IN­ on Twitter for electric restoration updates; and

tips and other resources. Visit Electric Outage Center for general outage locations, outage and safetytips and other resources.

CenterPoint Energy encourages customers to have an emergency plan, particularly if they depend on electricity for life-sustaining equipment and natural gas or electricity to heat their homes.

Electric:

The current weather forecast is predicting the chance for significant ice accumulation, which could impact power lines. Ice accumulation of 1/4″ or more can cause power lines to bow and potentially break. Always assume downed lines or wires are energized and potentially dangerous if contacted.

Do not go near downed lines or fallen wires.

Keep your distance from objects touching downed lines (tree limbs, vehicles, fences, etc.).

If someone is actively being shocked due to contact with a power line, do not try to rescue them – you can’t help if you become a victim. Instead, call 911 immediately.

Report downed power lines to both 911 and CenterPoint Energy at 800-227-1376.

Never use an electricity generator inside your home or any other building.

While CenterPoint Energy might be aware of a particular outage, the cause might not be immediately identified. Customers are encouraged to notify CenterPoint Energy of any visible issues with infrastructure or equipment.

Natural gas:

Make sure your heating system is working properly . Malfunctioning home heating equipment can cause a fire or carbon monoxide poisoning. Check that outside furnace vents aren’t blocked by snow or ice. Keep your furnace filter clean for safe, efficient operation.

Use space heaters safely . Use a space heater with an automatic shut-off feature, and keep children, pets and all items at least three feet away. A space heater that uses gas, propane or wood should be vented to the outside. Stoves and ovens should never be used for space heating.

Check your carbon monoxide (CO) and smoke alarms . These devices are essential to warn you of a fire or dangerous condition involving a furnace, water heater, fireplace or stove. Test your alarms monthly and change batteries as recommended by the manufacturer.

Immediately report a suspected natural gas leak. If you smell the “rotten egg” odor of natural gas, immediately leave on foot, go to a safe location and call both 911 and CenterPoint Energy at 800-227-1376. Don’t use electric switches/outlets, phones (including cell phones), drive or start a car inside or in close proximity to the location, or do anything that could cause a spark.

Proceed with caution when removing snow and ice around natural gas meters. Ice and snow accumulation can interfere with the proper operation of the gas meter given it needs to be able to release gas in case of a malfunction. If your gas meter is encased in ice, allow the ice to melt on its own – do not attempt to melt and/or chip the ice, as this could cause damage to the meter. Use a broom – not a shovel – to clear snow from your meter assembly and vents.

Energy Efficiency

Cold temperatures also mean increased energy usage. CenterPoint Energy recommends the following tips for more efficient heating:

Furnace: A furnace is the largest natural gas-consuming appliance.

Set your thermostat no higher than 68 degrees. If possible, set it at 65 degrees when you are home and 60 degrees when you are away from home.

Lowering your thermostat can help you save on your annual heating costs. Installing a programmable thermostat can help you automatically control your heat usage. Add on extra layers of clothing to keep warm.

Change your air filters monthly. A dirty filter restricts airflow and can increase the operating cost of your furnace by as much as 10 percent. A good reminder is to change the filter each time you receive your natural gas bill.

Other appliances: Although they consume less natural gas, you can still maximize their efficiency.

Run your washing machine, dish washer and gas dryer only with full loads.

Make your home more airtight and keep cold air outside:

Seal leaks around doors, windows, and other openings such as pipes or ducts, with caulk or weather-stripping. The most common places where air escapes in homes are floors, walls, ceilings, ducts, fireplaces, plumbing penetrations, doors, windows, fans, vents and electrical outlets.

If it has been a while, consider adding more insulation in your attic.

On sunny days, open draperies and blinds to let the sun’s warmth in. Close them at night to insulate against the cold air outside.

