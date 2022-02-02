Bull Bash returning to the Owensboro Sportscenter

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Bull Bash is coming to Owensboro’s Sportscenter.

There will be two pro bull riding shows.

They are Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26. Show time for both nights is 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for general admission for adults are $22 and $12 for children 12 and under. VIP reserved seating tickets are $32.

All tickets will go on sale on Thursday, February 3 at 10 a.m. online at OwensboroTickets.com, at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office and by calling 270-297-9932.

Prices will increase the day of show.

