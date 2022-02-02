Arrest made in Owensboro murder

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a woman and shooting of juvenile.

58-year-old Mark E. Griffith has been charged with Murder, Assault 1st Degree, and 2 counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree.

Police say he’s being held at the Daviess County Detention Center, although a mugshot is not yet posted.

The shooting happened a week ago in the 100 block of East 25th Street.

Police say 49-year-old Shannon Buchler was found dead.

They say a juvenile girl and Griffith were both found with gunshot wounds.

[Related Story: Owensboro police investigating murder]

Police have not said how the girl is doing, although family members tell us she underwent a surgery that went well.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.