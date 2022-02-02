Area stores run low on winter storm supplies, others stocked

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re checking in with stores to see how they are doing with supplies.

As for groceries, we stopped by Wesselman’s on the west side. They seem to be fully stocked with food and necessities.

However, stores like Rural King are out of kerosene, road salt, and generators. They are also running low on gas heaters.

We even checked with area liquor stores to see if customers are stocking up before they are stuck at home.

The clerk at Kwick Stop Liquors on St. Joseph Avenue says they haven’t had a rush yet, but could once people get out of work Wednesday.

Jordan Yaney is checking in with others. He’ll have reports tonight on 14 News.

With winter weather heading our way, stores are picked clean of winter essentials.



pic.twitter.com/cNlQPghQVg — Jordan Yaney (@Jordan14News) February 2, 2022

