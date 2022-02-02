American Red Cross preps for incoming winter weather threat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The American Red Cross is preparing for Wednesday’s weather, and is geared up to assist local emergency management agencies.

The Red Cross is prepared with six trailers full of supplies to help shelters in the area, and even set up their own. They have volunteers stocked up to deploy.

Volunteers are also prepared to oversee those shelters for longer stretches of time. Executive Director Beth Sweeney says for now, they are keeping an eye on things.

“Basically just to see where the storm hits, where we might see the most ice accumulation,” Sweeney said. “If we start to see certain corridors where traffic is impacted, where they have to shut down certain areas of various communities, and we are called to help, we will help with that.”

The Red Cross recommends people stay indoors and if you must go out, be prepared with emergency kits.

