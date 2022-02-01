Warrick Co. churches stepping up to make sure community is fed

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A few Warrick County churches are stepping up to make sure their community is fed.

The best part about the “little free pantries” is that you can take what you need and go with no questions asked.

They’re popping up in Warrick County and Boonville specifically, but there are plenty more across the nation.

Leaders at Main Street United Methodist Church tell me this idea started years ago when it started by handing out meals to children in town when schools weren’t in session.

Then a member of the team saw the idea of the “little free pantries” and wanted to bring it to Boonville.

They say the idea fits their mission and their ministry, so they sponsored a food pantry and asked other local churches to do the same.

Now Hemmingway Church and St. John’s UCC Church fill one too.

There are three in Boonville now, but leaders say they’re looking for another church in the area to sponsor a new one, hopefully adding it to the north side of town because they don’t have one in that area yet.

Church leaders say they’ve only seen the need for these free pantries rise through the years.

“It was actually probably four years ago when we started this,” said Julie Pimlott, minister at Main Street United Methodist Church. “We were filling the box about once a day. And then the pandemic hit and it started needing to be filled two and three times a day and even at that rate when we would come to refill it, it was almost empty or completely empty two and three times a day. So the need, especially during the pandemic, has been much greater.”

