USI Baseball Picked to Finish 3rd in GLVC Blue Division

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Baseball was projected to finish third in the Great Lakes Valley Conference Blue Division in the annual coaches poll Tuesday.

USI follows 21st-ranked University of Illinois Springfield and Quincy University in the Blue Division. The University of Indianapolis sits right behind USI in the poll, while Lewis University, Missouri University of Science and Technology, and Truman State round out the Blue Division.

Lindenwood was selected to win the Green Division with Maryville University and Drury University claiming a first-place vote to round out the top three. The rest of the Green Division is rounded out by Southwest Baptist University, McKendree University, Rockhurst University, William Jewell College, and the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

The Screaming Eagles begin their 16th season under the direction of Head Coach Tracy Archuleta, who has a 506-285 (.640) record at USI and is the all-time winningest coach in the history of the program. USI finished last season 24-20 (18-14 GLVC) before falling to Illinois Springfield in the GLVC Tournament semifinals.

USI throws out the first pitch of the 2022 season on February 18-20, as it travels to Young Harris, Georgia for a three-game series against Young Harris College. The Eagles return to the USI Baseball Field for a three-game series with Lake Erie College on February 25-27. This is the start of a 49-game season for the Eagles that features a 24-game Great Lakes Valley Conference slate.

2022 GLVC BASEBALL PRESEASON POLL - BLUE DIVISION

Points (1st-place votes)

1. Illinois Springfield 36 (6)

2. Quincy 30 (1)

3. Southern Indiana 26

4. Indianapolis 17

4. Lewis 17

6. Missouri S&T 15

7. Truman State 6

2022 GLVC BASEBALL PRESEASON POLL – GREEN DIVISION

Points (1st-place votes)

1. Lindenwood 48 (6)

2. Maryville 42 (1)

3. Drury 39 (1)

4. Southwest Baptist 25

5. McKendree 22

6. Rockhurst 20

7. William Jewell 17

8. Missouri-St. Louis 11

