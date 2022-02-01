Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 2/1
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - A Henderson County business owner was shot and killed in Florida over the weekend. Close friends of Henry Pike say it was by a recently fired employee.

Today, Pfizer is looking to ask the FDA to authorize their vaccine for ages six months to five years old. The company’s application was expected to be submitted as soon as today.

We’re continuing to follow the situation between Russia and Ukraine. The push to keep tensions between the countries from boiling over continues today.

A few area churches are stepping up to make sure their community is fed. Jessica Costello joins us this morning with more information

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD officers found a man and a woman dead inside the home.
Former EPD officer dies in murder-suicide incident outside of Louisville
Sedric Thomas was charged with first degree murder following a confrontation at a Gretna...
Henderson Co. business owner shot and killed in Florida
Evansville church relocating after nearly 130 years of service
Evansville church relocating after nearly 130 years of service
Owensboro officials announce bank moving into downtown building
Owensboro officials announce bank moving into downtown building
Van flipped on Green River Rd.
Van flipped in 3 vehicle crash

Latest News

Warrick Co. churches stepping up to make sure the community is fed.
Warrick Co. churches stepping up to make sure community is fed
Crews put out shed fire overnight in Vanderburgh Co.
Crews put out shed fire overnight in Vanderburgh Co.
Crews put out shed fire overnight in Vanderburgh Co.
Crews put out shed fire overnight in Vanderburgh Co.
Warrick Co. churches stepping up to make sure the community is fed.
Warrick Co. churches stepping up to make sure community is fed