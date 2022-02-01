Sudden death of former Miss USA brings attention to suicide prevention

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The world is remembering the smile and heart of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst.

[PREVIOUS: Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30]

In the light of Kryst’s sudden death, Emily Reidford with Easterseals Rehabilitation Center says it is yet another reminder that suicide is with us every day.

“We had 48 people in Vanderburgh County alone last year die by suicide,” says Reidford. “Those numbers are higher than both the state average and the national average.”

Reidford says suicide can be hard enough to process, because the person who really knows why it happened is no longer with us.

“We are left with this hole of unanswered questions,” says Reidford.

Reidford said high-profile cases, like Cheslie, can be even more devastating, as someone who seemed to have it all.

“Even those around us who seem to be the strongest around us, mentally and emotionally, can still struggle,” says Reidford. “They may just do so privately or in the darkness.”

A’Niyah Birdsong is an Indiana native, currently sporting the title of Miss Indiana USA. She says she first met Cheslie last year.

A’Niyah says the two had a conversation about confidence and poise, just months before A’Niyah took the crown as Miss Indiana.

She says that conversation will stick with her for the rest of her life.

Now, both A’Niyah and Reidford are encouraging us to use Cheslie’s devastating death as a reminder to check in with loved ones, especially your “strong friends.”

“Check on those who seem to be the helpers as well,” says Reidford, “because you never know what someone is going through. At any given time, one thing could be the last straw.”

Reidford also encourages people to check in with ourselves, saying - “just because you can carry something, doesn’t mean it isn’t heavy.”

If you or someone you love is struggling with mental health, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-TALK.

Reidford says many conversations can simply start just by asking a friend, “how are you?”

She says another great resource is the Southwestern Indiana Suicide Prevention Coalition, with more than 30 agencies and organizations ready to help with conversations and intervention.

The coalition can be reached at 812-471-4521.

