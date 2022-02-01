Major winter storm headed to Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Tuesday’s sunshine and low 60s will be a stark contrast to the rest of the week for the Tri-State. A major winter storm will plow through the plains and Great Lakes/Ohio Valley from Wedesday-Friday. Winter Storm watches are already in place, and will likely be upgraded to warnings by Wednesday. There will be 3 main hazards in the event. First, heavy rain will be likely across the area on Wednesday. Total rainfall of 1-2″ may cause localized flooding and travel delays. By late Wednesday, colder air will slip in under the rainfall to cause a change to freezing rain or sleet. Models are hinting at a tenth to quarter inch of ice accumulation is possible by Thursday afternoon. This much ice would likely cause some power outages and tree damage. As the cold air layer thickens, we should see a change to snow by late Thursday into early Friday. Snow amounts will likely be on the light side--only an inch or two. Coupled with the earlier ice, the snow will extend the hazardous travel threat into Friday. Temperatures will remain below freezing through early Sunday. Dry and cold for Sunday and the first half of next week.

