Knight Township Board members given surprise presentation

Newscast Recording
By Mitchell Carter
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Knight Township Board in Evansville had a surprise guest Tuesday.

A surprise for board members Donald Boerner and Norman Kniese, that is.

Friends and family of the two long-time board members filled up the parking lot outside of the office. Standing amongst them was Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, armed with a proclamation for the two men.

Feb. 1 is now officially known as Don and Norm day in the city of Evansville, in reference to the hard work the two men have put in for years now.

Each of them have served multiple terms on the board. Norm has been president of the board, while Don has been its auditor.

“The board never really gets recognized, and they’ve both been in it for quite sometime,” said Knight Township Trustee Kathryn Martin. “It was only right to do something for them.”

The two men stood up straight, smiling as Mayor Winnecke read off accolade after accolade, highlighting how involved in the community each of them were.

“It was a surprise,” said Boerner with a chuckle, “I thought that maybe they were going to do something to the parking lot when they asked us to park down the road.”

“I thought the governor was going to be here to visit!” said Kniese with a smile, referencing both him and Boerner losing their normal parking spots to make room for the people that would be coming to celebrate the proclamation.

Each of the men’s terms are up this year, and voting for township boards in Indiana will commence later on in the year.

