Junior Achievement Evansville Regional Business Hall of Fame inductees announced

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 inductees into the Junior Achievement Evansville Regional Business Hall of Fame were announced Tuesday.

The inductees were nominated for their civic and business contributions to southwest Indiana.

“In the active category is Doug Bawel of Jasper Engines and Transmissions, and Randy Miller of South Western Communications,” University of Evansville president, Christopher Pietruskiewicz said. “And in the historical category, A.B. Brown, formerly of SIGECO, and the late Thomas Traylor, formerly of Traylor Brothers.”

The official induction ceremony will be held May 12 at the Old National Events Plaza.

