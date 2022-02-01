Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Junior Achievement Evansville Regional Business Hall of Fame inductees announced

Official induction ceremony set for May 2022
Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 inductees into the Junior Achievement Evansville Regional Business Hall of Fame were announced Tuesday.

The inductees were nominated for their civic and business contributions to southwest Indiana.

“In the active category is Doug Bawel of Jasper Engines and Transmissions, and Randy Miller of South Western Communications,” University of Evansville president, Christopher Pietruskiewicz said. “And in the historical category, A.B. Brown, formerly of SIGECO, and the late Thomas Traylor, formerly of Traylor Brothers.”

The official induction ceremony will be held May 12 at the Old National Events Plaza.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedric Thomas was charged with first degree murder following a confrontation at a Gretna...
Henderson Co. business owner shot and killed in Florida
LMPD officers found a man and a woman dead inside the home.
Former EPD officer dies in murder-suicide incident outside of Louisville
Evansville church relocating after nearly 130 years of service
Evansville church relocating after nearly 130 years of service
Van flipped on Green River Rd.
Van flipped in 3 vehicle crash
Owensboro officials announce bank moving into downtown building
Owensboro officials announce bank moving into downtown building

Latest News

Knight Township Board members given surprise presentation
Knight Township Board members given surprise presentation
Diocese of Evansville hosting mass to celebrate National Catholic Schools Week
Diocese of Evansville hosting mass to celebrate National Catholic Schools Week
Knight Township Board members given surprise presentation
Knight Township Board members given surprise presentation
Fund set up for Princeton native who was fatally shot in northern Ind.
Fund set up for Princeton native who was fatally shot in northern Ind.
Evansville man sentenced to federal prison on gun charges related to shooting
Evansville man sentenced to federal prison on gun charges related to shooting