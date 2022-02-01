Ind. reports 2 area COVID deaths; 292 cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 5,655 new COVID-19 cases and 131 new deaths statewide.

The pandemic total in the state is 1,629,098 cases and 20,687 deaths.

The state map shows a resident in Dubois County and a resident in Perry County.

It shows 292 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 122 new cases in Warrick County, 46 new cases in Gibson County, 45 new cases in Dubois County, 37 new cases in Perry County, 27 new cases in Spencer County, 23 new cases in Posey County and eight new cases in Pike County.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 54,351 cases, 540 deaths

Dubois Co. - 12,317 cases, 155 deaths

Warrick Co. - 19,146 cases, 220 deaths

Perry Co. - 4,403 cases, 57 deaths

Posey Co. - 6,208 cases, 49 deaths

Gibson Co. - 11,022 cases, 128 deaths

Spencer Co. - 4,959 cases, 56 deaths

Pike Co. - 3,552 cases, 46 deaths

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.