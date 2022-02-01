Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Ind. reports 2 area COVID deaths; 292 cases in Vanderburgh Co.

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 5,655 new COVID-19 cases and 131 new deaths statewide.

The pandemic total in the state is 1,629,098 cases and 20,687 deaths.

The state map shows a resident in Dubois County and a resident in Perry County.

It shows 292 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 122 new cases in Warrick County, 46 new cases in Gibson County, 45 new cases in Dubois County, 37 new cases in Perry County, 27 new cases in Spencer County, 23 new cases in Posey County and eight new cases in Pike County.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 54,351 cases, 540 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 12,317 cases, 155 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 19,146 cases, 220 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 4,403 cases, 57 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 6,208 cases, 49 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 11,022 cases, 128 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 4,959 cases, 56 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 3,552 cases, 46 deaths

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedric Thomas was charged with first degree murder following a confrontation at a Gretna...
Henderson Co. business owner shot and killed in Florida
LMPD officers found a man and a woman dead inside the home.
Former EPD officer dies in murder-suicide incident outside of Louisville
Evansville church relocating after nearly 130 years of service
Evansville church relocating after nearly 130 years of service
Owensboro officials announce bank moving into downtown building
Owensboro officials announce bank moving into downtown building
Van flipped on Green River Rd.
Van flipped in 3 vehicle crash

Latest News

Green River District reports 4 new COVID deaths, 1,729 cases since Fri.
Charletta Pritchett.
Fund set up for Princeton native who was fatally shot in northern Ind.
Crews respond to wreck in Henderson Tuesday morning.
Washington & Green St. intersection closed due to wreck
DCPS introduces campaign to celebrate acts of kindness