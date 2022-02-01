Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

How sweet! White Swan Coffee Lab owners gift chess table to couple

White Swan Coffee Lab
White Swan Coffee Lab
By Jill Lyman
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An emotional moment unfolded Tuesday at White Swan Coffee Lab in Evansville, and sometimes a journalist is in the right place at the right time to witness it. (Seriously, the author of this story was next in line when it happened.)

As we’ve reported, the business is closing at the end of the week.

Regular customers Logan and Mollie Wilhite stopped in to get a coffee, and as owner Kendra took their order, she told the told the couple she wanted them to have the chess table that sits in the shop’s dining room.

It’s the same table where the couple had their first date, and later, the same table where they were engaged.

In fact, White Swan’s owners helped pull off the engagement in 2019.

Like many couples, the wedding was delayed due to COVID, but Logan and Mollie did get married in November.

We spoke with the couple shortly after they were gifted the table. We’ll have more tonight on 14 News.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedric Thomas was charged with first degree murder following a confrontation at a Gretna...
Henderson Co. business owner shot and killed in Florida
LMPD officers found a man and a woman dead inside the home.
Former EPD officer dies in murder-suicide incident outside of Louisville
Evansville church relocating after nearly 130 years of service
Evansville church relocating after nearly 130 years of service
Owensboro officials announce bank moving into downtown building
Owensboro officials announce bank moving into downtown building
Van flipped on Green River Rd.
Van flipped in 3 vehicle crash

Latest News

Ind. reports 2 area COVID deaths; 292 cases in Vanderburgh Co.
Green River District reports 4 new COVID deaths, 1,729 cases since Fri.
Charletta Pritchett.
Fund set up for Princeton native who was fatally shot in northern Ind.
Crews respond to wreck in Henderson Tuesday morning.
Washington & Green St. intersection closed due to wreck