How sweet! White Swan Coffee Lab owners gift chess table to couple

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An emotional moment unfolded Tuesday at White Swan Coffee Lab in Evansville, and sometimes a journalist is in the right place at the right time to witness it. (Seriously, the author of this story was next in line when it happened.)

As we’ve reported, the business is closing at the end of the week.

Regular customers Logan and Mollie Wilhite stopped in to get a coffee, and as owner Kendra took their order, she told the told the couple she wanted them to have the chess table that sits in the shop’s dining room.

It’s the same table where the couple had their first date, and later, the same table where they were engaged.

In fact, White Swan’s owners helped pull off the engagement in 2019.

Like many couples, the wedding was delayed due to COVID, but Logan and Mollie did get married in November.

We spoke with the couple shortly after they were gifted the table. We’ll have more tonight on 14 News.

