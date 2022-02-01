Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 4

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 4.

Tyler Myers, Day School: Myers netted 29 points 38 points in the Eagles’ 79-74 win over Wood Memorial. Myers is now third on Evansville’s all-time high school basketball scoring list with 1,822 points, passing North/Purdue legend Bob Ford.

Trent Sisley, Heritage Hills: The freshman finished in double figures Friday against Mater Dei with 23 points and 15 rebounds in the Patriots 61-47 victory. He passed the 300-point milestone in his career already.

Drew Howard, Forest Park: Howard scored 25 points in the Rangers 45-43 win over Southridge on Friday. With 1,336 career points, Howard only needs 129 more to become Forest Park’s all-time leading scorer. Last weekend, Howard broke the school record for career steals.

Josiah Dunham, Evansville Christian: Dunham had 29 points in the Eagles’ 66-47 win over Tecumseh. The star sophomore didn’t miss a basket in the first half, which included five made three pointers. In two games this weekend, he scored 58 points.

