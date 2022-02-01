Haley McGinnis Funeral Home hosts 23rd annual coat drive

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Haley McGinnis Funeral Home hosted its 23rd annual coat drive Monday.

This year, the funeral home expanded its coat drop-off area to the three Independence Banks in the Owensboro area.

The drive brought in more than 7,000 coats this year, breaking the previous record by 2,000 more coats.

“We had the tornadoes that hit Western Kentucky early on in 2021, and so many of our folks came together, so many different communities to help out, and you know, be able to bring the coats in and have this record-breaking year, which is significant for us all,” Daviess County Market president, Nick Coller says.

Officials say coat donations will be accepted year-round at the funeral home and anyone who needs one can walk in and get one.

