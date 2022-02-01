Fund set up for Princeton native who was shot & killed in northern Ind.

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A fund has been set up for a Princeton native who was killed in northwest Indiana in January.

According to an affidavit, 34-year-old Charletta Pritchett died in Hammond after being shot on January 23.

Officials say her boyfriend of 10 years, Richard Jones, is accused of firing the gun during an argument.

Jones is now facing murder and domestic battery charges.

Officials at Colvin Funeral Home tell us Pritchett was from Princeton and they have a fund to help cover the cost of her funeral expenses.

[Charletta Pritchett obituary]

They say people can call, mail or stop by at 425 North Main Street in Princeton to donate.

They also tell us that funeral plans are in the works, but a date has not yet been set.

However, they say it will be through Colvin Funeral Home in Princeton.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.