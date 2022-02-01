Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Diocese of Evansville hosting mass to celebrate National Catholic Schools Week

St. Benedict's Cathedral.
St. Benedict's Cathedral.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Diocese of Evansville is holding mass to celebrate National Catholic Schools Week Tuesday morning.

That’s at 9:30 at St. Benedict Cathedral on Lincoln Avenue.

It’s an annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States and kicks off on the last Sunday of January.

Officials say families from each of the diocese’s 26 Catholic schools will be there.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedric Thomas was charged with first degree murder following a confrontation at a Gretna...
Henderson Co. business owner shot and killed in Florida
LMPD officers found a man and a woman dead inside the home.
Former EPD officer dies in murder-suicide incident outside of Louisville
Evansville church relocating after nearly 130 years of service
Evansville church relocating after nearly 130 years of service
Owensboro officials announce bank moving into downtown building
Owensboro officials announce bank moving into downtown building
Van flipped on Green River Rd.
Van flipped in 3 vehicle crash

Latest News

Warrick Co. churches stepping up to make sure the community is fed.
Warrick Co. churches stepping up to make sure community is fed
Warrick Co. churches stepping up to make sure community is fed - Pt II
Warrick Co. churches stepping up to make sure community is fed - Pt II
Crews put out shed fire overnight in Vanderburgh Co.
Crews put out shed fire overnight in Vanderburgh Co.
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 2/1
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines