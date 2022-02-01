Diocese of Evansville hosting mass to celebrate National Catholic Schools Week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Diocese of Evansville is holding mass to celebrate National Catholic Schools Week Tuesday morning.

That’s at 9:30 at St. Benedict Cathedral on Lincoln Avenue.

It’s an annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States and kicks off on the last Sunday of January.

Officials say families from each of the diocese’s 26 Catholic schools will be there.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.