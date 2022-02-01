Birthday Club
DCPS introduces campaign to celebrate acts of kindness

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Public Schools are pushing a campaign to encourage kindness among students, staff, families and our community for the month of February.

Officials say #BeKindDCPS aims to celebrate the many different acts of kindness that happen across the district each day.

With the event, yard signs will be placed on school campuses throughout Daviess County.

School leaders say students and staff members who are seen engaging in acts of kindness will be celebrated throughout the month in school and district communication.

According to a press release, the goal of #BeKindDCPS is to flood social media with posts, videos and messages focusing on positive acts of kindness, empathy and compassion in an effort to overcome the negative messages that can be so prevalent in those forums.

DCPS hopes this campaign will encourage everyone to be more thoughtful and aware of the power they possess in making the world a better place, one act of kindness at a time.

