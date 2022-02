VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - McCutchanville crews put out a fire behind a home on the west side of Vanderburgh County.

A shed went up in flames around 1 Tuesday morning.

It happened on Glenview Drive between St. Joe and Charlotte Avenues.

We’ll check-in for more information as the morning continues.

