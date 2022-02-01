Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

California firefighter fatally shot while responding to fire

Police say a 67-year-old man was detained at the scene and that officers recovered a firearm. (KOVR, STOCKTON FIRE DEPARTMENT, STOCKTON POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) - Officials say a veteran central California firefighter was fatally shot when he and others responded to a report of a dumpster fire and authorities arrested a suspect.

Fire Capt. Max Fortuna, 47, was shot before dawn Monday in the city of Stockton and died at a hospital.

The shooting happened while firefighters responded around 4:45 a.m. to a dumpster fire that spread to a building, police said.

Fire Capt. Max Fortuna, 47, was fatally shot while responding to a call. He was a firefighter...
Fire Capt. Max Fortuna, 47, was fatally shot while responding to a call. He was a firefighter for more than two decades and is survived by his wife and two adult children, officials say.(Source: Stockton Fire Dept, KOVR via CNN)

Police say a 67-year-old man was detained at the scene and that officers recovered a firearm.

Homicide detectives are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

Officials say Fortuna was a firefighter for more than two decades and is survived by his wife and two adult children.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD officers found a man and a woman dead inside the home.
Former EPD officer dies in murder-suicide incident outside of Louisville
Sedric Thomas was charged with first degree murder following a confrontation at a Gretna...
Henderson Co. business owner shot and killed in Florida
Evansville church relocating after nearly 130 years of service
Evansville church relocating after nearly 130 years of service
Owensboro officials announce bank moving into downtown building
Owensboro officials announce bank moving into downtown building
Van flipped on Green River Rd.
Van flipped in 3 vehicle crash

Latest News

Police say a 67-year-old man was detained at the scene and that officers recovered a firearm.
Calif. firefighter killed in shooting while responding to call
Ind. reports 215 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.
Ind. reports 215 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home hosts 23rd annual coat drive
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home hosts 23rd annual coat drive
Big Ten rival commits seek to defend state wrestling title
Big Ten rival commits seek to defend state wrestling title