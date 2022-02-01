Breezy, Warmer

Birthday Club
14 First Alert 2/1
By Byron Douglas
Published: Feb. 1, 2022
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday night through Thursday night.

Today will be the warmest day of the week as high temps climb into the upper 50s to 60-degrees. Skies becoming mostly cloudy with southerly winds gusting 20-25 miles an hour.

Tonight, cloudy skies with rain developing late. Low temps in the mid-40s.

Wednesday, steady rain along with patchy fog. Heavy rainfall possible with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Temperatures will sink into the upper 30s during the afternoon. Wednesday night, rain changing to freezing rain and sleet. Temperatures dropping into the upper 20s.

Thursday, freezing rain mixing with sleet during the morning. Sleet mixing with snow during the afternoon with high temps in the upper 20s. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 2-inches. Ice accumulation near 1/4-inch.

Warmer Monday & Tuesday, Alert Days Wednesday & Thursday