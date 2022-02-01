Big Ten rival commits seek to defend state wrestling title

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two Mater Dei defending state champions will soon go from sharing a mat to competing at the next level.

Senior Brody Baumann is committed to wrestle at Purdue, while Gabe Sollars is committed to the IU wrestling program.

“Purdue and IU actually just wrestled this past weekend. Purdue got the win so that felt good to kind of poke him a little bit about that,” Baumann said. “I’m just excited that he’s going where he’s going to fit in well, and I’m going where I’m going to fit in. I mean who knows, we might end up wrestling one day, which would be awesome.”

“We’re still able to work together in ‘the room,’ we’re still able to get after it,” Sollars said.

Baumann and Sollars are among 14 Wildcats to advance to the regional round. This year, Sollars is competing in the 195-pound division and Baumann is in the 170-pound class. Both of them placed first in their respective sectional matches.

“It’s [about] not being satisfied winning a sectional title,” Baumann said. “Just coming back in here and working on what I need to work on.”

Mater Dei head coach Greg Schaefer also wrestled collegiately in the Hoosier State at IU. He said the two seniors lead by example.

“Having young men like Gabe and Brody in the program is definitely a tremendous blessing. They work hard, that’s number one, but both have god given ability and they make the most of it,” Schaefer said.

Last season’s state title was the Wildcat program’s first since 2007 and 13th overall. Sollars won the individual state title in the 182-pound division with a 30-0 record, while Baumann was also 30-0 at 160.

”In the postseason, it’s 90 percent mental because you’ve already done a lot of the work, you’ve already done most of what you really need to do,” Sollars said. “It’s just fine tuning your body to do what it needs to do.”

The two will compete at regionals on Saturday at Castle starting at 9 a.m..

