Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Big Ten rival commits seek to defend state wrestling title

Mater Dei seniors Brody Baumann (Purdue) and Gabe Sollars (IU) continue postseason dominance
Newscast recording
By Tamar Sher
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two Mater Dei defending state champions will soon go from sharing a mat to competing at the next level.

Senior Brody Baumann is committed to wrestle at Purdue, while Gabe Sollars is committed to the IU wrestling program.

“Purdue and IU actually just wrestled this past weekend. Purdue got the win so that felt good to kind of poke him a little bit about that,” Baumann said. “I’m just excited that he’s going where he’s going to fit in well, and I’m going where I’m going to fit in. I mean who knows, we might end up wrestling one day, which would be awesome.”

“We’re still able to work together in ‘the room,’ we’re still able to get after it,” Sollars said.

Baumann and Sollars are among 14 Wildcats to advance to the regional round. This year, Sollars is competing in the 195-pound division and Baumann is in the 170-pound class. Both of them placed first in their respective sectional matches.

“It’s [about] not being satisfied winning a sectional title,” Baumann said. “Just coming back in here and working on what I need to work on.”

Mater Dei head coach Greg Schaefer also wrestled collegiately in the Hoosier State at IU. He said the two seniors lead by example.

“Having young men like Gabe and Brody in the program is definitely a tremendous blessing. They work hard, that’s number one, but both have god given ability and they make the most of it,” Schaefer said.

Last season’s state title was the Wildcat program’s first since 2007 and 13th overall. Sollars won the individual state title in the 182-pound division with a 30-0 record, while Baumann was also 30-0 at 160.

”In the postseason, it’s 90 percent mental because you’ve already done a lot of the work, you’ve already done most of what you really need to do,” Sollars said. “It’s just fine tuning your body to do what it needs to do.”

The two will compete at regionals on Saturday at Castle starting at 9 a.m..

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD officers found a man and a woman dead inside the home.
Former EPD officer dies in murder-suicide incident outside of Louisville
Sedric Thomas was charged with first degree murder following a confrontation at a Gretna...
Henderson Co. business owner shot and killed in Florida
Evansville church relocating after nearly 130 years of service
Evansville church relocating after nearly 130 years of service
Owensboro officials announce bank moving into downtown building
Owensboro officials announce bank moving into downtown building
Van flipped on Green River Rd.
Van flipped in 3 vehicle crash

Latest News

Big Ten rival commits seek to defend state wrestling title
Big Ten rival commits seek to defend state wrestling title
Chuck Crabb announces retirement from IU Athletics
Chuck Crabb announces retirement from IU Athletics
Chuck Crabb announces retirement from IU Athletics
Chuck Crabb announces retirement from IU Athletics
Azzip Pizza Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees
Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 4