Agape Graze now offering bacon rose bouquets

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, one business is taking a different approach on roses this year.

Agape Graze is a luxury gift delivery service best known for their charcuterie and a la carte items.

This Valentine’s Day, they are offering items like chocolate covered Oreo’s and strawberries, pepperoni and salami rose bouquets and now bacon rose bouquets.

Owner, Jessica Machen says the business started as a hobby during the pandemic.

“I’m a nurse and I work weekends and so I was just trying to figure out a hobby or something to do that didn’t include my kids,” Machen says. So, I started making Covid care packages and just started a food business. A gift delivery service type thing.”

Agape Graze also offers work shops where you can put together your own charcuterie boards for Valentine’s Day.

For more information you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.