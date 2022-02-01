Birthday Club
Aces Men’s Road Game at Valparaiso Postponed due to Incoming Winter Storm

UE will now play at Valpo, on Feb. 21
University of Evansville men's basketball program.
University of Evansville men's basketball program.(WFIE)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Missouri Valley Conference has postponed Wednesday’s (Feb. 2) game between Evansville and Valparaiso due to impending inclement weather.  The game was scheduled to be played at the ARC in Valparaiso, Ind., at 6 pm CT and air on ESPN+.

The game has now been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 21, in Valparaiso, Ind., at 7 pm CT.  Additionally, the Valparaiso at Evansville game on Saturday, Feb. 19, will now be played at 1 pm CT at Ford Center in Evansville, Ind. (it was originally scheduled for 5 pm CT.)  

The Conference office will announce television network designations for the two games as soon as possible.

With the change, the Coaches Show originally scheduled for February 21 at Turoni’s will NOT take place.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

