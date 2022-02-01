Aces Men’s Road Game at Valparaiso Postponed due to Incoming Winter Storm

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Missouri Valley Conference has postponed Wednesday’s (Feb. 2) game between Evansville and Valparaiso due to impending inclement weather. The game was scheduled to be played at the ARC in Valparaiso, Ind., at 6 pm CT and air on ESPN+.

The game has now been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 21, in Valparaiso, Ind., at 7 pm CT. Additionally, the Valparaiso at Evansville game on Saturday, Feb. 19, will now be played at 1 pm CT at Ford Center in Evansville, Ind. (it was originally scheduled for 5 pm CT.)

The Conference office will announce television network designations for the two games as soon as possible.

With the change, the Coaches Show originally scheduled for February 21 at Turoni’s will NOT take place.

