Zesto on Riverside Drive changing ownership

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Zesto Drive-In Restaurant on Riverside Drive has been around for over 60 years, and starting Tuesday, it will have new owners.

However, the new operators know the restaurant well. Todd Hardesty and his wife, Peg, are taking over the burger and ice cream joint from Todd’s brother, Dan, who is retiring.

Zesto has been in the Hardesty family since 1971, when the Hardesty brothers’ father first purchased it.

If you haven’t been, Zesto serves burgers, tenderloins, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, ice cream and much more.

