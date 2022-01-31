Wintry weather to finish the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Partly sunny skies with highs in the 40s on Monday. A major winter storm is set to move through the Great Lakes/Midwest Wednesday-Friday. The system is complex, and many hazards will be possible for the Tri-State for the last half of this week. Our Alert Day Wednesday is for heavy rainfall and possible localized flooding. As the cold front/winter storm moves in on Wednesday night, colder air will change the rain over to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain for Thursday. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for southern Illinois Wednesday-Thursday. Travel may become hazardous, and power outages will be a concern, especially over southern Illinois. As the cold layer of air gets thicker Thursday evening-Friday, precip should change over to snow with accumulations possible. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s on Tuesday as gusty southwest winds kick in. Once the winds shift to the northwest, temps on Wednesday will stay near 50, then drop below freezing Thursday through Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.