Warmer Monday & Tuesday, Alert Days Wednesday & Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have a couple days of warmer weather on tap today and tomorrow, but we are on alert Wednesday for possible heavy rain and flooding, then the Alert Day continues into Thursday for possible wintry weather, mainly freezing rain and sleet.

We are starting the day with temperatures in the low to mid 20s, but we will climb into the mid 40s this afternoon thanks to mostly sunny skies and a light breeze pushing warmer air up from the south-southeast.

Tonight will start out mostly clear, but our skies will turn partly cloudy late tonight into early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will fall back into the lower 30s by the end of the night.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and breezy, but it will also be the warmest day of the week. Warm air will blow in from the south at around 6 to 12 mph with gusts as high as 21 mph. That will send our temperatures soaring into the mid to upper 50s Tuesday afternoon.

Rain returns to the forecast Tuesday night as a cold front approaches our region from the west. Rain is likely Wednesday as that cold front pushes through the Tri-State. Some heavy rain is possible and may cause localized flooding in low-lying and poorly drained areas.

As that cold front pushes off to the east, our temperatures will begin to drop back through the 40s Wednesday then will keep dropping through the 30s on Thursday. Confidence is increasing that we will see a changeover from rain to freezing rain and/or sleet during the day Thursday. We may then see a brief change to snow Thursday night before this system tapers off the east by early Friday morning.

Right now, it looks like the best chance of significant snow accumulation will stay north of the Tri-State, but even minor ice accumulation will likely cause travel issues. There is still some uncertainty regarding accumulation amounts and the exact timing of that changeover to wintry precipitation, so keep checking back for updates over the next few days.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.