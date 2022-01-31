Birthday Club
Vanderburgh Co. lawmakers push for bill to alleviate statewide nursing shortage

By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County lawmakers are pushing for legislation recently advanced by the Indiana State House to alleviate the state’s nursing shortage.

Lawmakers say this legislation would create more flexibility for nurses trying to get their license.

That means nursing programs allowing for more flexibility in how they grant students their required hours.

State Representative Wendy McNamara says, for example, accepting clinical simulation hours rather than in-person for some circumstances.

Also, it allows the state board of nursing to provide a license to a graduate of a foreign nursing school with proper documentation.

Lawmakers say these things will make nursing programs have a faster turnover, getting more nurses into the field.

State Rep. Tim O’Brien said pandemic-related protocols prolonged the process for many nursing students seeking licensure, and this bill would give nursing students and registered nurses more freedom to grow and join the workforce.

Lawmakers say there are over 4,000 nursing job openings statewide and they hope this bill will help fill those.

The bill is now moving to senate for consideration.

You can read the full bill here.

