Van flipped in 3 vehicle crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A three vehicle crash slowed traffic on the east side of Evansville Monday afternoon.

They say it happened around 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Green River Road and Bellemeade Avenue.

A van flipped onto its roof as a result of the crash.

Officials say northbound traffic on Green River was shutdown while crews worked to clear the scene.

They say no injuries were reported.

