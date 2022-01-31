Birthday Club
Van flipped in 3 vehicle crash

Van flipped on Green River Rd.
Van flipped on Green River Rd.(14 News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A three vehicle crash slowed traffic on the east side of Evansville Monday afternoon.

They say it happened around 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Green River Road and Bellemeade Avenue.

A van flipped onto its roof as a result of the crash.

Officials say northbound traffic on Green River was shutdown while crews worked to clear the scene.

They say no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

