Update: New TSA scanners now active at EVV

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - TSA checkpoints at the Evansville Regional Airport set up new “state of the art” 3-D scanners. They say those scanners are now active.

Officials say the new bag scanners create 3-D images to help TSA officers better detect explosives.

[Previous Story: TSA checkpoints at EVV getting new scanners to improve explosives detection]

Officials also say the new technology should mean fewer bag checks and a more efficient security experience.

Travelers should still arrive at the airport early to give themselves time to get through TSA, and keep prohibited items out of carry-on bags to help the screenings go smoothly.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

