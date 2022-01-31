Update: New TSA scanners now active at EVV

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - TSA checkpoints at the Evansville Regional Airport set up new “state of the art” 3-D scanners. They say those scanners are now active.

Officials say the new bag scanners create 3-D images to help TSA officers better detect explosives.

Officials also say the new technology should mean fewer bag checks and a more efficient security experience.

Travelers should still arrive at the airport early to give themselves time to get through TSA, and keep prohibited items out of carry-on bags to help the screenings go smoothly.

