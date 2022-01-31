Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: Crews called to crash on Evansville’s east side

Crash at Green River and Bellemeade Monday afternoon
Crash at Green River and Bellemeade Monday afternoon(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s an alert for drivers in Evansville.

Dispatchers say crews were called to Bellemeade and Green River Road around 12:45 p.m. Monday.

It was a reported a van flipped during a crash involving two other two other cars.

Northbound Green River is shut down at the intersection.

It doesn’t appear anyone was seriously hurt. AMR was on the scene, but they have left.

