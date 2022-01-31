Traffic Alert: Crews called to crash on Evansville’s east side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s an alert for drivers in Evansville.

Dispatchers say crews were called to Bellemeade and Green River Road around 12:45 p.m. Monday.

It was a reported a van flipped during a crash involving two other two other cars.

Northbound Green River is shut down at the intersection.

It doesn’t appear anyone was seriously hurt. AMR was on the scene, but they have left.

