Time running out for Ky. tornado victims to apply for FEMA assistance.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - FEMA officials say people with damaged homes from December’s deadly storms have just two weeks left to apply for Federal Disaster Assistance.

This applies to homeowners and renters whose homes were uninsured or underinsured for the damage to their property.

The deadline to apply is Friday, February 11.

Applying for help is free, and can be done at a disaster recovery center or on FEMA’s website.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.