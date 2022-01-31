Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Time running out for Ky. tornado victims to apply for FEMA assistance

Time running out for Ky. tornado victims to apply for FEMA assistance
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - FEMA officials say people with damaged homes from December’s deadly storms have just two weeks left to apply for Federal Disaster Assistance.

This applies to homeowners and renters whose homes were uninsured or underinsured for the damage to their property.

The deadline to apply is Friday, February 11.

Applying for help is free, and can be done at a disaster recovery center or on FEMA’s website.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alert Day WFIE
On alert for heavy rainfall and wintry precip this week
Dubois County
Jasper restaurant announces temporary closure due to staffing shortage
Evansville church relocating after nearly 130 years of service
Evansville church relocating after nearly 130 years of service
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
The Zesto Drive-In Restaurant on Riverside Drive in Evansville has been around for over 60 years.
Zesto on Riverside Drive changing ownership

Latest News

Time running out for Ky. tornado victims to apply for FEMA assistance.
Time running out for Ky. tornado victims to apply for FEMA assistance
Ind. reports 215 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.
Owensboro officials to make economic development announcement
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear to hold COVID update