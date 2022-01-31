Pike Co. man facing child porn-related charges after cyber tip

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Pike County man is facing vicarious sexual gratification and child porn charges after Indiana State Police received a cyber tip.

Troopers say that tip came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, concerning child pornography files being shared through Facebook by 47-year-old James Potts.

After starting an investigation into Potts, authorities say they served a search warrant at his home in Petersburg.

According to a press release, troopers discovered several files that were shared between Potts female children under the age of 16.

Officials say the investigation showed the alleged incidents happened between October 2020 and January 2022.

After reviewing the investigation, the Pike County Circuit Court issued an arrest warrant for Potts.

Troopers say they arrested him around 9 Monday morning without incident.

Potts was taken to the Pike County Jail where he was charged with vicarious sexual gratification, two counts of child solicitation and two counts of possession of child porn.

