Owensboro officials to make economic development announcement

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the City of Owensboro and the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation is set to hold a joint press conference Monday afternoon.

That will start at 3 p.m. and will be streamed on the City of Owensboro’s Facebook page.

Officials say they will be making a major announcement regarding an economic development project in downtown Owensboro.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

