Owensboro officials to make economic development announcement

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the City of Owensboro and the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation is set to hold a joint press conference Monday afternoon.

That will start at 3 p.m. and will be streamed on the City of Owensboro’s Facebook page.

Officials say they will be making a major announcement regarding an economic development project in downtown Owensboro.

