Monday Sunrise Headlines 1/31
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - The US and its western allies are aiming to defuse the Ukraine crisis by striking Russia’s economy. The United Nations Security Council is scheduled to meet today on Ukraine.

There are a few traffic alerts to be aware of this morning in the Tri-State, including one on Kansas Road in Evansville.

Today marks another year that the program Cops Connecting with Kids is set to go to Disney World. Jessica Costello joins us in the studio with details on the adventure.

The Cincinnati Bengals took down the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime to win the AFC Championship.

