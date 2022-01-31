Masks required at Hopkins Co. Schools.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County students will need to wear a mask when heading to school this Monday morning.

School officials say the COVID-19 incidence rate for the county last week continues to hit high levels.

That means the district will still operate under a mask-required policy.

Officials say that will last all week.

Information will be re-evaluated on Friday.

