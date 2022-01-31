Birthday Club
Masks required at Hopkins Co. Schools

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County students will need to wear a mask when heading to school this Monday morning.

School officials say the COVID-19 incidence rate for the county last week continues to hit high levels.

That means the district will still operate under a mask-required policy.

Officials say that will last all week.

Information will be re-evaluated on Friday.

Camp Carson’s 3rd annual Polar Plunge raises over $21K
Crews fought Evansville house fire over weekend
Masks required at Hopkins Co. Schools
Camp Carson 3rd annual Polar Plunge raises over $21K