Jasper Strassenfest Committee announces theme for 44th annual event

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Strassenfest Committee has announced the theme for the 44th Annual Jasper Strassenfest.

The event will be held August 4-7 in downtown Jasper.

According to a Facebook post, the 2022 Jasper Strassenfest theme will be “A Great German Time.”

The committee also announced the names of the Hoffmarschalls, Jim Corn and his wife, Rita Corn.

The committee says they are excited to bring a new feature in a life-sized Glockenspiel, handcrafted by Jim and Rita.

Officials say the event will be slightly changing the location due to the Downtown Jasper Redevelopment project. The entrance will be at the east end of 4th Street and the main entertainment stage will be located at the end of 4th Street by the Cultural Center.

For more information, you can visit the Jasper Strassenfest website.

