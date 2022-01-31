Ind. reports 215 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Monday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 3,947 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths statewide.

The pandemic total in the state is 1,623,439 cases and 20,556 deaths.

The state map shows three new deaths in Vanderburgh County.

It shows 215 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 68 new cases in Warrick County, 49 new cases in Gibson County, 38 new cases in Dubois County, 16 new cases in Posey County, 10 cases in both Pike and Spencer counties, and seven new cases in Perry County.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 54,060 cases, 540 deaths

Dubois Co. - 12,270 cases, 154 deaths

Warrick Co. - 19,024 cases, 220 deaths

Perry Co. - 4,366 cases, 56 deaths

Posey Co. - 6,185 cases, 49 deaths

Gibson Co. - 10,976 cases, 128 deaths

Spencer Co. - 4,933 cases, 56 deaths

Pike Co. - 3,545 cases, 46 deaths

