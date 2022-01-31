Henderson Co. business owner shot and killed in Florida

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson County business owner has been killed in Florida.

Close friends of Henry Pike, who owned a trucking business in Robards, confirm he was shot over the weakened by a recently fired employee.

Police in Gretna, Florida, say it happened Saturday afternoon at a piping business.

They say Sedric Thomas left the area after the shooting, but was arrested on a murder charge after a brief standoff.

Friends of Pike tell us he had been worried about firing Thomas.

They say he worked hard all his life and always helped others.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.