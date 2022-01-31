Birthday Club
Henderson Co. business owner shot and killed in Florida

Sedric Thomas was charged with first degree murder following a confrontation at a Gretna...
Sedric Thomas was charged with first degree murder following a confrontation at a Gretna business Saturday.(WCTV)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson County business owner has been killed in Florida.

Close friends of Henry Pike, who owned a trucking business in Robards, confirm he was shot over the weakened by a recently fired employee.

Police in Gretna, Florida, say it happened Saturday afternoon at a piping business.

They say Sedric Thomas left the area after the shooting, but was arrested on a murder charge after a brief standoff.

Friends of Pike tell us he had been worried about firing Thomas.

They say he worked hard all his life and always helped others.

