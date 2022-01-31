Birthday Club
Garage in Evansville total loss after Friday fire

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A detached garage in Evansville is considered a total loss after a garage fire Friday.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Homestead Avenue.

Fire officials say the fire was put out in five minutes.

They say the owner built a fire in a wood-burning stove inside the garage and went into their house.

We’re told the neighbors alerted the owner of the fire.

EFD ruled the fire as accidental and no one was hurt.

