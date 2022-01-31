Former EPD officer dies in murder-suicide incident outside of Lousiville

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WFIE) - Two people are dead and a homicide investigation is underway in Jefferson County outside of Louisville.

Our sister station in Louisville, WAVE 3 News, is reporting that it happened early Saturday morning.

They say officers found a man and a woman dead inside the home. The investigation and evidence determined it was a murder-suicide.

According to WAVE, New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey confirmed that the man was 33-year-old New Albany Police Officer Niko Sturdivant, who was off duty.

According to Sturdivant’s LinkedIn profile, he worked for the Evansville Police Department from 2017-2018 before he joined the New Albany Police Department.

Our sister station is reporting that neighbors say the woman was Sturdivant’s girlfriend.

LMPD Homicide Unit continues the investigation.

