Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Former EPD officer dies in murder-suicide incident outside of Lousiville

LMPD officers found a man and a woman dead inside the home.
LMPD officers found a man and a woman dead inside the home.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WFIE) - Two people are dead and a homicide investigation is underway in Jefferson County outside of Louisville.

Our sister station in Louisville, WAVE 3 News, is reporting that it happened early Saturday morning.

They say officers found a man and a woman dead inside the home. The investigation and evidence determined it was a murder-suicide.

According to WAVE, New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey confirmed that the man was 33-year-old New Albany Police Officer Niko Sturdivant, who was off duty.

According to Sturdivant’s LinkedIn profile, he worked for the Evansville Police Department from 2017-2018 before he joined the New Albany Police Department.

Our sister station is reporting that neighbors say the woman was Sturdivant’s girlfriend.

LMPD Homicide Unit continues the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alert Day WFIE
On alert for heavy rainfall and wintry precip this week
Dubois County
Jasper restaurant announces temporary closure due to staffing shortage
Evansville church relocating after nearly 130 years of service
Evansville church relocating after nearly 130 years of service
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
The Zesto Drive-In Restaurant on Riverside Drive in Evansville has been around for over 60 years.
Zesto on Riverside Drive changing ownership

Latest News

Crash at Green River and Bellemeade Monday afternoon
Traffic Alert: Crews called to crash on Evansville’s east side
FEMA - US DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY logo
Tornado survivors: free Legal Services and Crisis Counseling available
Pike Co. man facing child porn-related charges after cyber tip
Time running out for Ky. tornado victims to apply for FEMA assistance.
Time running out for Ky. tornado victims to apply for FEMA assistance