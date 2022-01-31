Forest Park girls basketball aiming for 2nd straight sectional title

FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - The madness is about to begin, and it’s not even March yet.

The high school basketball postseason begins this week, and it all starts in the Hoosier State with girls sectionals, which tip off on Tuesday night.

In Class 4A, the ones to watch are Castle and North, who come in with 17 and 18 wins, respectively. In the Class 3A at Gibson Southern, the Lady Titans, Memorial and Heritage Hills all have a shot, while Washington could be the best in theirs.

In Class 1A, Tecumseh and Northeast Dubois will be tough, and in Class 2A, Forest Park will look to defend its sectional title. The Lady Rangers come in with a robust 19-3 record, and have already beaten everyone in their sectional.

Their path to a sectional repeat won’t be easy though, as Mater Dei always gives them fits, and South Spencer (16-6) has really come on strong with its best regular season in 16 years.

“Hopefully we don’t come out too antsy and rush things, and if we let the game come to us, I think we’ll be all right,” Forest Park girls basketball head coach Tony Hasenour said. “With that being said, there’s a lot of quality teams in the sectional this year, so our ‘A’ game might not be enough on any given night cuz we’ve got some teams with some girls that can fill it up, and if somebody comes out hot and they’re hitting, it might be the end of the story. So, we need to make sure we bring our best effort, defensively and offensively, and hopefully that’s enough. It only takes one bad night, and your season’s over.”

Forest Park will take on South Spencer in the first round of the Class 2A sectional at 5:30 p.m. CST on Wednesday.

