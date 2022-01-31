Evansville church relocating after nearly 130 years of service

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A chapter has closed for a long-standing church on Evansville’s west side.

Saint Paul’s United Church of Christ had their last service in their Michigan Street chapel after almost 130 years in that building.

The church was originally built in 1892. There were people at Sunday’s service who were both baptized as babies and then married as adults in the same church.

It was an emotional service, but with optimism for a new beginning.

For many, Sunday church service is a sacred part of a weekly routine.

Something that stays constant, despite the chaos of the week.

For St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, that routine is changing, with the last service in their Michigan Street building after nearly 130 years.

“It wouldn’t matter where we went, we will go there together, in love,” Rev. Mary Hurley said.

Built in 1892, St. Paul’s Church has now been through several pandemics, including the Spanish flu. Church council president Bill Barrett grew up there.

“I have attended here since, all my life actually, for over 60 years, so yes it’s a sad day,” Barrett said. “Confirmed here, baptized here, my sister, my mother. My mother and sister’s funerals were here.”

Barrett says it’s time to downsize, as their congregation has shrunk by over 1,000 members over time, and the 44,000 square feet have become tough to maintain.

Barrett says the move gives them a chance for a future, but it’s still hard.

“We’ve been doing a lot of moving and packing the last few weeks, going through a lot of old records, a lot of it in German, and it didn’t seem to phase me,” he said. “But when that first hymn hit, I realized, wow, we’re leaving. We’re leaving this place.”

Tammy Reutter has been attending for 28 years. Three generations of her family came to the last service.

“I got married here,” she said. “My daughter got married here.”

An emotional day closing this chapter, and seeing the turnout of the crowd.

“I’m glad we filled the pews. I wish we had even 50 more people,” Reutter said. “It shows that people are still thriving in the church. They are wanting our church to survive.”

As the congregation sang their last song in a historic, special place, they take comfort in knowing that as a church family, they’re not done yet.

“Just because you get rid of a beloved place that you’ve been at for years, you can continue,” Barrett said. “There’s a chance for future, there’s a chance for happiness and there’s a chance to do great works.”

Saint Paul’s congregation is moving downtown to the Zion Evangelical United Church of Christ at 415 NW 5th St. with their service now at 9 a.m. The Michigan Street church will still be used for service, a nonprofit bought it and will continue to do mission work there.

The Michigan Street location will also continue to do carry-out meals for those in need.

