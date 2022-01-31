Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Crews fought Evansville house fire over weekend

Crews fought Evansville house fire over weekend
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters fought a house fire in Evansville over the weekend.

It happened on North Fourth Avenue, right near fountain avenue.

Officials believe the fire was started when someone inside the home was working on a moped and it caught fire.

Officials say they were able to quickly get the fire out.

Fire officials say there was damage to the house.

Investigators say the fire was accidental.

We’re told no one was hurt.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alert Day WFIE
On alert for heavy rainfall and wintry precip this week
Dubois County
Jasper restaurant announces temporary closure due to staffing shortage
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Evansville church relocating after nearly 130 years of service
Evansville church relocating after nearly 130 years of service
Sheriff’s office investigators say a BMW driven by a 17-year-old male was speeding when the...
Teen suspected of causing car crash that killed 6

Latest News

Camp Carson's 3rd annual Polar Plunge raises over $21K.
Camp Carson’s 3rd annual Polar Plunge raises over $21K
Masks required at Hopkins Co. Schools.
Masks required at Hopkins Co. Schools
Masks required at Hopkins Co. Schools.
Masks required at Hopkins Co. Schools
Camp Carson's 3rd annual Polar Plunge raises over $21K.
Camp Carson 3rd annual Polar Plunge raises over $21K