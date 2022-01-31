Crews fought Evansville house fire over weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters fought a house fire in Evansville over the weekend.

It happened on North Fourth Avenue, right near fountain avenue.

Officials believe the fire was started when someone inside the home was working on a moped and it caught fire.

Officials say they were able to quickly get the fire out.

Fire officials say there was damage to the house.

Investigators say the fire was accidental.

We’re told no one was hurt.

