Camp Carson’s 3rd annual Polar Plunge raises over $21K

Camp Carson 3rd annual Polar Plunge raises over $21K
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Some took the plunge in Gibson County over the weekend.

Camp Carson held its Third annual polar plunge.

Crews with Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634 had to cut the ice so the event could happen.

Officials say the firefighters stuck around to make sure everyone was safe in the freezing temps.

According to the Camp Carson fundraising page, they raised more than $21,000.

