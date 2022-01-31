Birthday Club
Area students set for Disney trip with Cops Connecting with Kids

By Jessica Costello
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday marks another year that the program Cops Connecting with Kids is set to go to Disney World.

This program allows a handful of students to experience a magical Disney adventure.

The group will be leaving from CK Newsome Center around 10:30 a.m. Students and staff should begin arriving around 9:00 to 10:00 a.m.

Then from there, the group heads to the airport for take-off.

It was back at the end of October that the kids were chosen. Cops Connecting with Kids visited three area schools to announce their names.

To qualify, for example, the eight chosen kids from Glenwood Leadership Academy were picked based on a number of factors, including good grades and standup behavior.

The group will be headed back to Evansville on Saturday, February 5.

You can follow their Disney adventure on the group’s Facebook page for daily updates.

We’ll have crews at the CK Newsome Center Monday morning to talk to some of those lucky kids before they pile up on the bus and head to Orlando.

You’ll hear from them this evening on 14 News

