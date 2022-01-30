USI Women’s Hoops Rolls over Quincy

QUINCY, IL. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball shot a season-best 50.8 percent (33-65) from the field as the Screaming Eagles rolled past host Quincy University, 87-59, in a Great Lakes Valley Conference contest Saturday afternoon.

The Screaming Eagles (14-3, 8-1 GLVC), who shot 59.2 percent (29-49) from the field throughout the first three periods of the game, hit five of their first six three-point field goal attempts as they jumped out to a 19-8 lead midway through the first period.

USI, which led by 13 at the end of the first quarter, went on a 12-2 run late in the second quarter to build a commanding 24-point lead before settling on a 49-29 halftime advantage.

The Eagles erased all doubts of the game’s outcome in the third period as they shot a blistering 71.4 percent (10-14) from the field to take a 34-point advantage into the final 10 minutes of play. USI led by as much as 37 in the fourth quarter before settling on the 28-point victory.

Junior guard Addy Blackwell (Bloomington, Indiana) was 5-of-6 from the field and 4-of-5 from three-point range as she finished with a game-high tying 14 points. Sophomore forward Meredith Raley (Haubstadt, Indiana) matched Blackwell with 14 points and five rebounds, while freshman guard Vanessa Shafford (Linton, Indiana) added 11 points off the bench.

USI also got eight points from junior forward Hannah Haithcock (Washington Courthouse, Ohio) as well as seven points apiece from junior forward Tara Robbe (Wildwood, Missouri) and junior guard Tori Handley (Jeffersonville, Missouri). Robbe led the Eagles with seven rebounds.

Quincy (6-15, 2-11 GLVC) was led by junior guard Beth Matas Martin, who finished with 14 points.

The Eagles return to action Monday at 5:30 p.m. when they travel to St. Charles, Missouri, to take on Lindenwood University in a make-up game from a GLVC contest that was postponed earlier this month. The Lions (9-8, 6-4 GLVC) suffered a 58-57 road loss to Rockhurst University Saturday afternoon.

Notes: Saturday’s win marked just the second time in the last 15 visits to Quincy’s Pepsi Arena that USI Women’s Basketball has come out with a win…USI played all its 14 players in uniform, with only one player—Robbe—recording more than 20 minutes of playing time.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.