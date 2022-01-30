Missouri State; Prim, too much for Aces, as UE falls on the Road

SPRINGFIELD, MO. (WFIE) - A scrappy game by the University of Evansville men’s basketball team saw them challenge Missouri State all evening before the Bears were able to take the game by a 72-58 final inside JQH Arena.

“To come out the way we did in the second half was great to see. Our guys chipped away and were able to take the lead in a tough road environment,” UE head men’s basketball coach Todd Lickliter exclaimed after the contest. “We have been executing much better over the last few games and look to continue to build on our positives.”

Jawaun Newton finished with 18 points for the Purple Aces (5-15, 1-8 MVC) while Shamar Givance recorded 17. Preston Phillips set a new personal high with 12 rebounds. His mark ties Newton for the most by a UE player this season. Gaige Prim scored 23 points to lead the Bears (16-7, 7-3 MVC) while Isiaih Mosley registered 14. Donovan Clay had a double-double, finishing with 11 points and 13 caroms.

Defense was the name of the game in the first half with the Aces holding the Bears to 31% from the field while their offense finished at 33.3%. MSU scored the opening four points of the night before a nice finish by Antoine Smith Jr. got UE on the board. The Bears extended their lead to 10-2 through the opening seven minutes while the UE offense hit one of its first seven attempts.

Evan Kuhlman converted a 3-point play to get the Aces within five before Blake Sisley made it a 1-point game (12-11) at the 10:31 mark. Missouri State quickly rebounded and took their largest lead at 26-17 with the half entering the final three minutes. In the final possession of the period, Shamar Givance found Jawaun Newton cutting to the basket for a score that made it a 28-21 game in favor of the Bears at the break.

It took just a minute into the second half for the Bears to take the first double figure lead at 31-21, but a momentum changer occurred on the other end when Preston Phillips took it to the basket for a dunk. A Newton triple was followed by a Givance 3-point play that made it 33-29 game in favor of MSU. Isiaih Mosley scored five in a for the Bears to push the lead back to nine, but Evansville fought right back. Smith drained a triple to get UE within one at 38-37.

On the next offensive possession, it was Blaise Beauchamp knocking down a 3-pointer to give UE its first lead of the night. Following a miss by MSU, Givance took it the distance of the floor to cap off a 14-0 run and give the Aces a 42-38 lead with 12:08 remaining. Consecutive baskets by Gaige Prim put the lead back in the Bears hands at 45-44. Newton connected on a 3-point play to tie it back up at 47, but the Bears responded with 13 in a row to go up by a 60-47 margin inside of the 6-minute mark.

From that point, the Bears held strong as they would finish the night with the 72-58 win. MSU shot 39.7% for the night while the Aces shot 39.3%.

Next up for UE is a trip to Valparaiso for a contest on Wednesday evening.

